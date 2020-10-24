Cutting-edge technique enhances breast reconstruction

A cutting-edge procedure, the DIEP breast reconstruction involves removal of a flap of complete tissue, blood vessels (perforators) and excess living tissue (skin and fat) from the lower abdomen below the navel or belly button. The plastic surgeon, aided by a microscope, transfers the flap of tissue from the abdomen to the chest connecting the dissected blood vessels from the abdominal tissue to the patient’s chest blood vessels. Once the vessels are attached, the surgeon works on shaping the breast.

The biggest benefit of this procedure involves rebuilding the breast with the patient’s own tissue, and that allows the plastic surgeon to create a more natural looking breast that is permanent and does not require maintenance or repeat surgery over time. We are essentially using the body’s tissue to heal itself. And, since the patient’s own abdominal tissue is used, it grows and changes with the patient over time. It also feels more like a natural breast. In addition, if the woman only has a mastectomy on side, it’s easier to match the shape, size and feel.

There are several benefits of the DIEP flap breast reconstructive technique over other types of reconstruction including reduced post-operative pain, less abdominal wall weakness post-surgery and a decreased chance of abdominal wall hernia formation.