Dance your way to a healthier heart (and brain)

Ah, love is in the air! Tomorrow is February, a month both loved and loathed for that special holiday that only comes once a year. And, no, I’m not talking about Abe Lincoln’s birthday, but Valentine’s Day.

What you might not know is that February is also American Heart Month. American Heart Month is designed to bring awareness and help prevent heart disease. The American Heart Association recommends getting at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both, preferably spread throughout the week.

Do not let this intimidate you. Slow and steady wins the race. Small progress over time is where you should be headed. To keep that heart healthy, you need to get active and increase your heart rate daily. How can you incorporate heart health and love into an activity? So glad you asked!

The activity for heart health, and for the month of love, is dancing. Dancing is a great way to elevate your heart rate. Like any good activity, dancing can be done with a friend or special someone, with a group, or even long distance through a video call. Unless you dance like Elaine from the cast of Seinfeld (i.e., very badly), in which case we recommend you just dance alone.