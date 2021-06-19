Dating while living with family

Communicate openly. Avoid making assumptions about what others in the household are thinking or feeling. For example, you might assume that they don’t want you to bring a date around, when in fact they would be happy for you to do so. Say, “I understand the cookout you’re planning for this weekend is for family. I wonder how you would feel about me inviting Sarah.”

Share your general schedule and plans. Let your household partners know the who, what, where and when. For safety, it is important others know about your plans – not so they can parent or micro-manage your life, but so they can know when to expect you to return home and be prepared in case you need assistance.

For family members

Be concerned but avoid being parental. Your senior family member is not as naïve as you might think. If they date someone with health problems, you may become concerned that they will end up caring for another aging adult. Express concern by asking questions such as, “Where do you see the relationship going?” or, “What are you hoping for in this relationship?” rather than assuming they don’t know what is at stake.