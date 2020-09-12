Don’t die of doubt: Heart attacks and strokes shouldn’t stay home

More than 1 in 4 adults experiencing a heart attack or stroke would rather stay at home than risk getting infected with COVID-19.
Home is meant to be our safe place, but heart attacks and strokes shouldn’t stay home. Don’t avoid the emergency department out of anxiety. Don’t take a risk, don’t stay silent and don’t stay home.
A warning sign of a heart attack is increasingly frequent chest discomfort. In fact, chest pain or discomfort is the No. 1 symptom of a heart attack. We call it chest discomfort because it is not always what you would consider as a sharp pain but more like a pressure or tightness in the chest.
It can come and go quickly, or it can present as a dull but persistent sensation. Typically, it will spread to the arm, neck or back, but for some patients it remains isolated to the chest. Either way, chest pain should always be evaluated by a medical professional.
Other heart attack symptoms include shortness of breath and breaking into a sweat.
Women can have slightly different symptoms than men, such as discomfort in the shoulder blades or back. Sometimes women only experience the onset of nausea and vomiting, or they just break into a sweat for no apparent reason.
Anyone who has risk factors for heart blockages is potentially in danger of having a heart attack. This includes people who smoke or have a long history of smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated cholesterol levels and a strong family history of early heart disease. A strong family history includes someone with an immediate family member who at the age of 60 years old or younger had blockages in their heart or had a heart attack.
With a heart attack, time is of the essence. A heart attack occurs when the arteries that supply blood to the heart become blocked, reducing or eliminating blood flow to the heart muscle. If adequate blood flow isn’t restored quickly by opening the blocked heart artery, permanent damage to the heart may occur.
For this reason, it is important that chest pain always be taken seriously. Most of the damage from a heart attack occurs in the first several hours. Therefore, the earlier you get to the hospital, the better chance you have of surviving a heart attack with less muscle damage.
Heart attacks and strokes don’t stop for COVID-19. But data has shown that patients have not been seeking emergent care. National data collected by the American Heart Association has indicated that heart attack incidents were down 26 percent, and stroke incidents were down 29 percent from January 2020 through April 2020.
We don't know exactly why, but certainly we have seen fewer patients present with heart attacks and strokes at McLeod Regional Medical Center since COVID started. In the March/April timeframe, there was a very marked difference from prior months. We typically care for about 15 to 20 patients with heart attacks in a month, and we saw very few in the March/April timeframe.
Of course, we don't believe COVID was stopping heart attacks, so the only other explanation was patients were staying home, intentionally avoiding coming to the hospital, and we are seeing some of the results of that now. As patients are coming in, their test results are showing they probably had a heart attack several months ago. So, unfortunately, patients who stayed home for fear of getting sick with COVID, instead, stayed home after experiencing a heart attack or stroke.
If you have an emergency, call 911
Anyone who believes he or she might be experiencing any of the signs of a heart attack — pain in the chest, shortness of breath and a recurrent discomfort that feels like indigestion — should not ignore the symptoms. Call 911, and if you are able, take an aspirin. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff will begin treatment when they arrive at your location and continue care on the way to the hospital.
Only about half of the people surveyed by the American Heart Association said they would call 911 first if they thought they were having a heart attack or stroke. If you have an emergency, call 911 immediately.
The most common reasons for not calling 911: concerns about being infected in the ambulance or hospital (a hospital is the safest place to be in an emergency) as well as embarrassment and the intent to take an aspirin first.
Calling 911 at the first sign of a heart attack or stroke could save your life. First responders are trained to avoid spreading germs and they are prepared to help you safely and quickly, even during a pandemic.
Don’t avoid the emergency department out of fear
When every second counts, the hospital is the safest place to be.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compared Emergency Department visits during a four-week period early in the pandemic to the same time period for 2019, and the total number of U.S. Emergency Department visits was 42% lower.
Hospitals and emergency departments have made plans to keep patients and health care workers safe even during a pandemic. You face a much higher risk of complications by staying home during a heart attack or stroke than the risk you face by coming to the hospital, particularly with masking and the policies that are in place to help prevent infection spread in the hospital.
The key to a successful outcome from a heart attack is early detection and treatment. If you have concerning symptoms, the earlier you get to the hospital, the better your chance of success. Remember “time is muscle.” The earlier the blocked artery causing the heart attack can be opened up, the less heart muscle damage one will occur, leading to a better outcome for the patient.
McLeod Health has partnered with the American Heart Association to bring this important message to you: When every second counts, the hospital is the safest place to be. When you come to any of our McLeod Health locations, be assured that we have taken numerous steps to protect both you and your health care team.
HEART ATTACK SIGNS
Chest pain is the No. 1 symptom of a heart attack. Sometimes the pain comes and goes quickly, and sometimes it is a dull but persistent sensation. Either way, chest pain is always something that should be checked.
The American Heart Association lists the following common signs and symptoms you should know:
• Pain in the chest, shoulders, neck, arms or jaw.
• Pressure or discomfort in the chest.
• Sweating.
• Nausea.
• Shortness of breath.
• Fainting.
Dr. Alan Blaker serves as the executive medical director of the McLeod Heart and Vascular Institute. He is an interventional cardiologist with McLeod Cardiology Associates and is accepting new patients. Self-referrals are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling 843-667-1891.
