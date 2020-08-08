Don’t let this hormone imbalance go untreated

PCOS – Polycystic Ovary Syndrome – ranks as one of the most common problems Gynecologists see in their patients.
Two major factors seem to trigger this problem in a woman’s body. One, a woman experiences excessive androgen – the male hormone. Or two, it might be abnormal insulin activity. Insulin is the hormone that enables your body to use sugar, which means women with PCOS are at risk of Type 2 diabetes.
Symptoms
This hormonal imbalance affects many systems in the body, leading to a wide range of symptoms, including:
• Problems with your periods (menstrual dysfunction).
• Infertility.
• Weight gain.
• Acne.
• Dark or thick skin patches around the armpits, neck, breast and pelvic areas.
• Male hair growth on the chest, belly and face.
• Male pattern baldness on your head.
• Deepening of the voice.
The effects of PCOS also might surface as other health problems, such as cardiovascular disease, thickening of the uterus lining or even endometrial cancer. Fluid-filled sacs (cysts) can form when the eggs are not released.
Why does this happen?
The actual cause remains unclear. However, experts believe that genetics play a role. As a result, if your mother, sister or aunt suffered PCOS, your risk increases. Most often, PCOS is discovered when a woman is in her 20s or 30s.
Physicians know that when a woman has too much male hormone, the ovaries don’t release eggs as part of a woman’s monthly cycle. These missed or irregular periods lead to fertility issues. A woman’s menstrual cycles might become more regular as she approaches menopause, but the PCOS hormone imbalance does not change. Other symptoms may continue.
To diagnose PCOS, your doctor will look for the visible symptoms, may do a pelvic exam and/or ultrasound, as well as conduct blood tests to check your androgen, insulin and cholesterol levels. Your gynecologist also might check thyroid levels, because thyroid symptoms can appear similar to PCOS.
PCOS treatments
For women NOT trying to get pregnant, your gynecologist might recommend hormonal birth control of some type to help regulate your menstrual cycle, reduce acne and decrease hair symptoms. Pills or creams to reduce abnormal hair growth can be prescribed.
For women trying to get pregnant, your gynecologist might recommend medication that will help you ovulate. Sometimes, simply losing weight will help. Other times, you might be referred to an infertility specialist, who might try in vitro fertilization (IVF) or some other technique to help you get pregnant.
Take action
• Losing weight – even as little as 10 or 15 pounds – can bring more regularity to your menstrual cycle.
• Excess hair can be removed with creams or laser treatments. There is a prescription treatment that helps slow new hair growth in unwanted places on your body.
• See your gynecologist as soon as you notice PCOS symptoms. Whether it is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, your Gynecologist needs to determine what is causing your symptoms and discomfort.
To learn more about women's health treatment options offered at McLeod, call 843-777-7400. For additional information on pelvic health issues or to sign up for a blog about women's health, visit McLeodPelvicHealth.org.
Dr. Patricia Litts cares for patients at McLeod OB/GYN Associates. Board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, she received her medical degree from Chicago Medical School. She also completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Wayne State University/Hutzel Hospital in Detroit. To make an appointment with Litts, call 843-777-7400.