Don’t take a chance; get a flu shot!

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine, either as a flu shot or nasal spray.

There are many varieties of influenza vaccines. This includes egg-free vaccines as well as higher doses intended for people 65 years and older. There are several places you can get your flu vaccine, either from your work place, physician or a pharmacy, for example.

The most important thing is not to delay getting an influenza vaccine. Vaccines are especially important if you care for an infant under 6 months of age or are in regular contact with other people at high risk should they get the flu. Some high-risk people include those who are pregnant, have a heart or lung condition, diabetes or are 65 years and older.

You should also not be worried about a shortage of the influenza vaccine, since production was increased to a record level of 200 million doses.

Finally, when you, your child or grandchild receive the flu vaccine, ask your physician or nurse if there are any other vaccinations that you might need.

Dr. Temujin Chavez, an internal medicine physician at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, is board certified in infectious disease. He is accepting new patients. For more information, call 843-674-6400 or visit MUSChealth.org/florence.