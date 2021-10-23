Early detection utilizing 3D Mammography improves survival

At the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, our goal is to provide personalized cancer care.

We do not look simply at the patient; we also study the tumor to see if it has certain receptors on it so we can fine-tune, customize and personalize the treatment for each person.

One treatment does not fit all. We individualize it to each and every person.

Dedicated to the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, McLeod is the only Breast Health Center in the area accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons. McLeod received this prestigious acknowledgement of the quality of care it offers to breast cancer patients in 2010 – the first breast program in the region to achieve this designation.

Annually, breast cancer is the most commonly treated cancer at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Because a tremendous volume of breast cancer patients are cared for at McLeod, the hospital, staff and physicians have put considerable effort into ensuring state-of-the-art care for women with breast cancer and that the NAPBC standards are met or exceeded.

3D Mammography