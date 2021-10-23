Early detection utilizing 3D Mammography improves survival

At the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, our goal is to provide personalized cancer care.
We do not look simply at the patient; we also study the tumor to see if it has certain receptors on it so we can fine-tune, customize and personalize the treatment for each person.
One treatment does not fit all. We individualize it to each and every person.
Dedicated to the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, McLeod is the only Breast Health Center in the area accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons. McLeod received this prestigious acknowledgement of the quality of care it offers to breast cancer patients in 2010 – the first breast program in the region to achieve this designation.
Annually, breast cancer is the most commonly treated cancer at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Because a tremendous volume of breast cancer patients are cared for at McLeod, the hospital, staff and physicians have put considerable effort into ensuring state-of-the-art care for women with breast cancer and that the NAPBC standards are met or exceeded.
3D Mammography
In 2018, McLeod installed the most accurate mammogram available – 3D Mammography – at McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Dillon and on the McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit. Since that time this technology has been installed at McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Seacoast and McLeod Health Loris.
The Genius 3D Mammography exam revolutionizes how breast cancer is detected by providing a better option for women of all breast densities compared to 2D alone. The technology produces a three-dimensional view that allows doctors to examine breast tissue layer by layer, unlike the flat images used in conventional mammograms.
Studies show that the Genius 3D Mammography exam has greater accuracy than 2D mammography for women across a variety of ages and breast densities. It is also the only mammogram that is FDA-approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone. This is good news for patients, as nearly 50% of women between the ages of 40 and 74 have dense breasts.
3D Mammography also allows for earlier detection, finding 20% to 65% more invasive cancers than conventional mammography. In addition, 3D Mammography provides greater peace of mind, reducing call back exams by up to 40%.
Advancements in early detection with the latest technology and a dedication to ensuring we are meeting and/or exceeding the national standards in breast cancer treatment demonstrates McLeod Health’s commitment to improving survival and access to care.
Dr. Ravneet Bajwa cares for patients with Dr. Rajesh Bajaj, Dr. Michael Pavy, Dr. Sreenivas Rao, Dr. Jamie Smith, Dr. Karim Tazi and Dr. Viji Motilal Nehru at McLeod Oncology and Hematology Associates, a division of McLeod Regional Medical Center. A board-certified oncologist, Bajwa joined McLeod in November 2017 following the completion of her fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Florida Department of Medicine in Gainesville, Florida. She received her medical degree in 2010 from Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore of Manipal University in India, and completed her Internal Medicine Residency in 2014 at the University of Florida Department of Medicine.