Education on Ischemic strokes

Ischemic stroke, the most common type of stroke, is caused by a blockage in an artery that supplies blood to the brain.
Those with a family history or personal history of stroke are more likely to have an ischemic stroke. Men are more likely than women to have an ischemic stroke. And African Americans have a higher risk than any other race or ethnic group.
The greatest risk factor for stroke is unmanaged high blood pressure. High blood pressure is known as the “silent killer,” since most people do not experience any symptoms. Many are unaware they even have high blood pressure until they receive a diagnosis after a stroke or heart attack occurs. Be sure and have your blood pressure checked on a regular basis by a medical professional.
Other risk factors for ischemic stroke:
• Atherosclerosis.
• High cholesterol.
• Atrial fibrillation.
• Prior heart attack.
• Diabetes.
• Smoking.
• Being overweight, especially if you have a lot of abdominal fat.
Having any of these risk factors or conditions increases your risk for blood clots or fatty deposits, called plaque. As plaque builds up, it limits the blood flow in the arteries in the neck or head, allowing blood clots to form. When an artery that supplies blood to the brain is blocked through a narrowing or blood clot, then an ischemic stroke occurs.
Common stroke symptoms patients experience:
• Vision problems, such as blindness in one eye or double vision.
• Weakness in limbs, may be on one or both sides.
• Dizziness and vertigo.
• Confusion.
• Loss of coordination.
• Drooping of face on one side.
If you or a loved one experience any of these symptoms, it should prompt you to realize that you may be having a stroke. Once symptoms start, it is crucial to get treatment as quickly as possible to make it less likely that any damage becomes permanent. Call 911 and get to the nearest emergency department.
At the emergency department a head CT scan will be performed to help distinguish between ischemic stroke or a hemorrhagic stroke. It is important to know which type of stroke it is to be able to determine the treatment plan.
The main treatment for an ischemic stroke is intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), which breaks up clots. Guidelines from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association state that tPA is most effective when given within three hours and in some cases 4½ hours from the start of the stroke.
When larger brain vessels are blocked, there are limitations on restoring blood flow. When this occurs, the vessels can be reopened quickly and safely with a procedure called thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgery to remove a blood clot from a brain artery.
Time is also of the essence to restore blood flow back to the brain. And not all hospitals are equipped with the staff, training and equipment necessary to perform the thrombectomy procedure.
The thrombectomy procedure for stroke care is performed by an interventional neuroradiologist. Bi-plane X-ray imaging — found in the dedicated neurointerventional bi-plane X-ray suite at McLeod Regional Medical Center, where the thrombectomy procedure is performed — is used to help guide a catheter, a long flexible tube, inserted through an artery in the groin up to the blocked artery. Once there, a stent retriever, a tiny net-like device, is inserted into the catheter and guided to the blockage to capture the clot and return blood flow back to the brain.
To help stay stroke-free:
• Know and control your blood pressure.
• Don’t smoke. Stop if you do.
• Lose weight if needed.
• Become more active.
• Identify and manage atrial fibrillation.
Work with your primary care provider on how you can live a stroke-free life.
Dr. Ravish Kothari serves as the medical director of McLeod Stroke Services for McLeod Regional Medical Center. He is a McLeod neurologist who is board certified in neurology. He received his medical degree from the Government Medical College Bhavnagar in Gujarat, India. He completed a neurology residency and a neurology vascular fellowship at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, South Carolina. Kothari cares for patients at McLeod Regional Medical Center.