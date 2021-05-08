Education on Ischemic strokes

Common stroke symptoms patients experience:

• Vision problems, such as blindness in one eye or double vision.

• Weakness in limbs, may be on one or both sides.

• Dizziness and vertigo.

• Confusion.

• Loss of coordination.

• Drooping of face on one side.

If you or a loved one experience any of these symptoms, it should prompt you to realize that you may be having a stroke. Once symptoms start, it is crucial to get treatment as quickly as possible to make it less likely that any damage becomes permanent. Call 911 and get to the nearest emergency department.

At the emergency department a head CT scan will be performed to help distinguish between ischemic stroke or a hemorrhagic stroke. It is important to know which type of stroke it is to be able to determine the treatment plan.

The main treatment for an ischemic stroke is intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), which breaks up clots. Guidelines from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association state that tPA is most effective when given within three hours and in some cases 4½ hours from the start of the stroke.