Endoscopic full thickness resection (EFTR) is a non-surgical option for colon cancer

Once arriving at the hospital, patients will be given sedatives and anesthesia to ease the process. The physicians then insert a high-definition endoscope through the mouth (for an upper GI tract procedure) or the anus (for a lower GI tract procedure) and observe the images on a screen.

The actual removal of the target polyp/tumor occurs in the following steps performed by the team:

Locate and mark the edges of the tumor with a tool inserted through the endoscope.

Feed tiny forceps (tongs) through the endoscope to grasp the tumor.

Use the forceps to pull the tumor up into the tube of the endoscope until the edges of the tumor are visible in the tube.

Use a special clip on the endoscope to cut the tissue from the body. The clip remains safely in the body, acting as a suture.

Carefully remove the tissue through the endoscope.

Once the patient wakes up from the anesthesia, the physician will discuss the results and next steps for follow-up. In most instances, patients go home later the same day. The tissue will then be sent to a laboratory to confirm that the tumor was completely removed.