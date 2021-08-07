Exercise of the month: pushups

• With your hands directly under your shoulders, slowly lower your body toward the floor. Keep your whole body straight. Imagine being strapped to a board from your head to your toes and it stops you from bending. Keeping that core and butt tight help this.

• Don’t allow your arms to chicken wing out to the side. You want to keep them in close to your body.

• Stop just before hitting the floor. Some folks will allow their chest to just touch the floor before going back up. Do what your body allows. I always stop about a fist-width away. However, do not go to the floor and decide to take a little rest before going back up! We want to keep those muscles under full effort to get the most impact from the exercise.

• Push your body back to the start position.

• Repeat as necessary to get those muscles good and tired!

By this point, some of you have checked out because you have probably decided I have lost my mind. That is OK! If you’re thinking that you can’t do a pushup, please keep reading! The pushup is a movement for everyone. It can be modified to fit your fitness level.

Modified pushups