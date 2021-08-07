Exercise of the month: pushups

As vacation season draws to a close and school begins, the whole exercise routine can sometimes go out the window. Schedules fill up, and it’s important to make time for your health.
Remember, getting a workout in does not mean two hours of your day is gone. It can be as simple as a 10-minute walk before work, at lunch, and/or after supper.
Make your exercise routine work for you and not against you!
For August, let’s look at the age-old beauty, the pushup. This classic movement is simple yet complex. It requires no equipment and virtually anyone can do one, yet there are thousands of variations. You can change your targeted muscles just by changing your hand placement. It is a great exercise that is sure to enhance your tool belt of health.
Let’s take a deeper look into this movement.
Basic pushup
With hands placed shoulder-width apart, the basic push-up will work your pectoral muscles (chest), deltoids (shoulders), triceps (back portion of your arms) and abdominal muscles (core).
• Start in a plank position, but instead of resting on your forearms, rest on your hands. Remember to keep all of your muscles tight, including your core and your butt. This will help keep your body in a functional position and protect you from letting that lower back sag down.
• With your hands directly under your shoulders, slowly lower your body toward the floor. Keep your whole body straight. Imagine being strapped to a board from your head to your toes and it stops you from bending. Keeping that core and butt tight help this.
• Don’t allow your arms to chicken wing out to the side. You want to keep them in close to your body.
• Stop just before hitting the floor. Some folks will allow their chest to just touch the floor before going back up. Do what your body allows. I always stop about a fist-width away. However, do not go to the floor and decide to take a little rest before going back up! We want to keep those muscles under full effort to get the most impact from the exercise.
• Push your body back to the start position.
• Repeat as necessary to get those muscles good and tired!
By this point, some of you have checked out because you have probably decided I have lost my mind. That is OK! If you’re thinking that you can’t do a pushup, please keep reading! The pushup is a movement for everyone. It can be modified to fit your fitness level.
Modified pushups
If you can’t bust out pushups from the plank position, try starting from your knees rather than on your toes. If starting on your knees is not in the wheelhouse, then try from your kitchen countertop. Stand a little away from the countertop and place your hands on the counter. Your body should be at an angle. Perform your pushup. If it is too difficult, move your feet closer toward the counter. If it is too easy, move your feet further back.
If you can easily pump out more than 20 pushups at one time from any of the modified versions, then it is time to progress to the next stage. After you have mastered the countertop, move to pushups from your knees. Once the kneeling pushups become easy, move to the plank position pushup.
Incorporating pushups into a workout
Let’s add the pushup into our routine!
• Warm up with 5 minutes of dancing or walking.
• 3 sets of the following:
o 10-15 squats – if comfortable, add weights.
o 10-15 pushups – use modified versions as necessary.
o 20-25 bridges.
o Planks for 30 to 60 seconds – alter time as body allows; remember to keep good form!
o 10-15 bicep curls – use a challenging weight.
• Easy run or fast-paced walk for 10 to 15 minutes
• Walk 10 to 20 minutes to let your heart rate return to normal
For a real challenge, try switching the bridge and plank in your workout order. Embrace that burn!!
Remember to listen to your body as you exercise. Also, don’t compare yourself to everyone else. There is only one you out there. This is about your health. Only you can make these changes. Don’t forget to log your progress! A healthy lifestyle is a journey, and it is nice to go back and see how far you have come.
For more information on the pushup, send me an email at kthompson@hope-health.org or check out acefitness.org.
Kayla Thompson, MS, ACSM-EP, is a diabetes care navigator at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence and is a certified exercise physiologist through the American College of Sports Medicine. She has a Master of Science in clinical exercise science.