Filtering out the risk of stroke

TAVR is performed in a similar manner as a heart catheterization. The physician inserts a catheter, a long flexible thin tube with the artificial valve, through a small incision in the groin, then guides it to the heart using X-ray imaging. The valve is precisely positioned across the diseased valve. The new valve is then deployed and starts functioning immediately.

While TAVR can save lives and significantly improve quality of life, like all medical procedures, it involves a small amount of risk. One of the risks of many valve procedures is a stroke. A stroke results when there is interruption in the blood supply to an area of the brain. It can lead to neurologic deficits such as confusion, trouble with speech or vision, weakness or numbness of the extremities. This can be caused by low blood pressure, disease in the arteries of the head and neck, blood clots or debris (emboli).

TAVR is comparable with surgical alternatives in terms of effectiveness and safety, but there is still a risk that pieces of the damaged heart valve can break loose during the procedure, travel through the arteries toward the brain and potentially cause a stroke.

To reduce the risk of stroke, a cerebral protection system can be utilized in many patients to capture debris dislodged during the TAVR procedure before it reaches the brain and potentially causes brain injury and stroke.