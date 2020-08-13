Florence County coronavirus numbers remain on the rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another 61 coronavirus cases and two probable cases were reported Thursday in Florence County by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Another three deaths – and one probable death – also were reported in Florence County.
Statewide, DHEC announced 907 new confirmed cases and 27 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 35 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,051, probable cases to 858, confirmed deaths to 2,089 and probable deaths to 97.
In Florence County, the totals are 3,607 confirmed cases, seven probable cases, 121 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
As of Wednesday, a total of 864,186 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC statewide was 5,762 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 15.7%.
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 141 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.