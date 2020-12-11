Florence One to shorten quarantine period for COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools lead nurse Beth Holzbach told the board of trustees on Thursday that the district is changing its quarantine protocols for COVID-19 exposure.
The changes are based on updated information from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The updated protocol will shorten the quarantine period for an individual who is considered a close contact from 14 to 10 days, Holzbach said.
Students or staff can also now return to school or work after day seven of quarantine if the person has received a negative COVID test at or after day five.
The district nurses will closely monitor the returning students and staff.
The district will be considering the rapid testing offered by DHEC as an add-on tool to the district’s current testing partnership with MUSC Florence.
With the testing agreement, the district refers students, faculty and their family members to MUSC Florence as a testing option, and the turnaround time for test results is usually around 24 to 48 hours.
For the district to offer rapid testing, several protocols have to be in place. The district plans to have those worked out by mid-to-late January, according to Superintendent Richard O’Malley.
“That’s going to be my Christmas project over break – just to develop the protocol for the rapid testing,” Holzbach said.
The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved Lawrence Timmons’ donation to the Wilson High School athletic facilities.
The former NFL linebacker announced the $425,000 donation to his alma mater in June, and on Thurdsay the board approved the money to go toward adding additional seats on the home side, resurfacing the track and adding a brick front entry wall with a Wilson High School sign.
The addition of the 1,500 home-side seats will allow Wilson High School to host third-round and semifinal football games, according to the South Carolina High School League.
A few board members spoke about the donation.
Board member Alexis Pipkins publicly thanked Timmons.
“I’d like to challenge our alumni at the other schools to be as generous as Mr. Timmons,” said board member Trisha Caulder.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!