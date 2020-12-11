Florence One to shorten quarantine period for COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools lead nurse Beth Holzbach told the board of trustees on Thursday that the district is changing its quarantine protocols for COVID-19 exposure.

The changes are based on updated information from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The updated protocol will shorten the quarantine period for an individual who is considered a close contact from 14 to 10 days, Holzbach said.

Students or staff can also now return to school or work after day seven of quarantine if the person has received a negative COVID test at or after day five.

The district nurses will closely monitor the returning students and staff.

The district will be considering the rapid testing offered by DHEC as an add-on tool to the district’s current testing partnership with MUSC Florence.

With the testing agreement, the district refers students, faculty and their family members to MUSC Florence as a testing option, and the turnaround time for test results is usually around 24 to 48 hours.