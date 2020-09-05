Get back out there, but don’t overdo it

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, people are attempting to return to their normal routines and lives prior to the pandemic developing.
One routine directly impacted by this pandemic is the ability to participate in regular exercise. Exercise is essential for people to maintain overall wellness, physical fitness and health. While resuming regular exercise is important and encouraged, it’s important to take precautions to prevent exercise-induced injuries from occurring after a prolonged inactive period.
Aerobic exercise is an excellent thing to consider as you transition back to your normal fitness routine. Examples of aerobic exercises include walking, jogging, running or cycling. Aerobic exercise allows the body to become “conditioned” to progress to more demanding exercise types. Remember, exercise induced injuries can happen to anyone at any time, regardless of fitness level and fitness activity. Exercise induced injuries include muscle strain, ligament sprains and tendonitis. These three types of injuries occur in the lower body.
Most lower extremity muscle strains develop because of overuse, fatigue or improper use. An example of this would be returning to your pre-isolation walking, jogging or cycling without proper muscle conditioning.
Hamstrings are one group of muscles that develop an injury or muscle strain. Symptoms might include pain, loss of muscle function, weakness or bruising. Treatment typically involves five steps known as PRICE therapy (Protection, Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation).
Ligament sprains also can be a habitual occurrence. Ligaments connect and support the bone structures they attach to. A ligament sprain can develop from walking on uneven surfaces, improper shoe wear, foot structure type and muscle weakness.
Symptoms can vary from swelling around the injured ligament, bruising, pain and the inability to put weight on the injured extremity. What treatment you need to recover depends on the severity of the ligament sprain.
Tendinitis is another injury that can happen affecting both the upper and lower body tendons during aerobic exercise. Lower-extremity tendons are subjected to bearing more weight load and muscle use increasing the potential for injury development. Tendons are structures that “link” the muscle to the bone, providing motion or support to the bone in which they connect to.
Your lower body has upward of 45 tendons that act in varying roles to allow us to move. Injury to a tendon could come from muscle fatigue or improper use, foot structure type, gait imbalance and numerous other ways. Symptoms from a tendon injury could be swelling around the injured tendon, pain with motion, or pain with pressure. Similar to ligament sprains, treatment depends on the degree of tendinitis. First line treatment can consist of PRICE therapy but can also include physical therapy or oral/topical medications.
Unfortunately, no one knows what the outcome of this unforeseen pandemic will be, but one thing remains clear: the need to keep exercising if medically stable. Returning to pre-COVID-19 activities is a thought on many people’s minds. When it comes to exercise, it’s important to take proper precautions to prevent injuries. Talk to your health care provider if you have any concerns. If you get injured, make sure to seek proper medical attention and it will allow you to recover more quickly and prevent further harm. In some cases, surgery might be required.
Michael McCann is a doctor of podiatric medicine practicing at MUSC Health-Podiatry on the main campus of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. He is accepting new patients. For more information, call 843-674-1480 or visit MUSChealth.org/florence.
