Get walking: It’s time to step up your game

Nearly a quarter into 2021, it is important to take a step back, see where we have been and re-address some things.

Our journey began in January with my first exercise of the month article on walking. I want to revisit walking and the importance of this somewhat simple yet powerful activity.

Our goal in January was to just get up and walk. I am now challenging you to step up your game – pun intended! And, if you are just joining us, welcome! There is no time like the present to get up and get moving.

Exercise is necessary and crucial to health. If you suffer from any health condition, consult your primary care provider before beginning exercise. They know your medical history best and can provide the best guidance for you.

Once cleared by your provider, begin slowly by walking just 10 minutes every day. Gradually progress to a goal of 30 minutes every day. How fast you walk is up to you. The goal is to maintain a conversational pace hard enough to push your body but easy enough for you to talk. If you cannot speak while walking, you are walking too fast!

Listen to your body