Get your head in the game

Concussions are often thought of as being sport-related, and understandably so. However, they also happen outside of athletic settings. Concussions can also occur from automotive wrecks or even falls.
A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury. The brain suffers trauma as the head experiences moving forces such as a bump, blow or jolt.
Brain activity and brain dysfunction can be measured using various methods (balance testing, vestibular ocular testing, symptom inventories or neurocognitive testing). Many clinicians use baseline neurocognitive testing to track brain function (reaction time, memory, processing speed) in a healthy state. When the brain is injured, the standard data is compared with post-injury data to determine the extent of trauma.
Concussions can be a bit complicated at times and can manifest themselves in many different ways at many other times. Typically, concussions don't show up on CT scans or MRIs, so it may not be the wisest decision to completely rule out a concussion simply due to a test result not showing any abnormalities.
Some symptoms are evident right away (nausea/vomiting, dizziness or headache), while others may show up days, weeks or months after impact (post-concussion syndrome).
Common signs include headache, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, noise, dizziness or lightheadedness, amnesia or confusion. Uncommon symptoms consist of loss of consciousness; weakness/numbness in the arms or legs; inability to recognize people or places; personality changes; or seizures.
Rumors have it that you should avoid sleep when suffering from concussive symptoms so as to not sleep his or her way into the "other side." This rumor has since proven to be a falsity, because rest helps the brain heal properly. If someone doesn't show danger signs (dilated pupils, slurred speech, worsening headaches, confusion or loss of consciousness), sleep is strongly encouraged, especially in the first 24 hours.
Treatment would vary slightly between the general population and the athletic population. The general population's rehabilitative process would be at the discretion of their chosen primary care provider.
Athletes need to be removed and kept from participation until a licensed clinician completes a full evaluation. After a brief period of rest, a return to a sport protocol plan consists of a progression from light aerobic exercise to sport-specific, non-contact, then full-contact practice.
Student-athletes would also require a return to school strategy that involves a gradual reintroduction to academic and cognitive activities.
Wrakyia Platt-Gregg is a certified athletic trainer (AT-C) at MUSC Health-Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Florence. She serves as the athletic trainer for John W. Moore Middle School and assists athletes in all sports. For more information, call 843-413-6835.