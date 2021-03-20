Get your head in the game

Concussions are often thought of as being sport-related, and understandably so. However, they also happen outside of athletic settings. Concussions can also occur from automotive wrecks or even falls.

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury. The brain suffers trauma as the head experiences moving forces such as a bump, blow or jolt.

Brain activity and brain dysfunction can be measured using various methods (balance testing, vestibular ocular testing, symptom inventories or neurocognitive testing). Many clinicians use baseline neurocognitive testing to track brain function (reaction time, memory, processing speed) in a healthy state. When the brain is injured, the standard data is compared with post-injury data to determine the extent of trauma.

Concussions can be a bit complicated at times and can manifest themselves in many different ways at many other times. Typically, concussions don't show up on CT scans or MRIs, so it may not be the wisest decision to completely rule out a concussion simply due to a test result not showing any abnormalities.

Some symptoms are evident right away (nausea/vomiting, dizziness or headache), while others may show up days, weeks or months after impact (post-concussion syndrome).