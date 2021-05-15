Grief and COVID-19

Not too long ago, if someone said the word “COVID,” many of us would have asked, “What’s that?”

Fast forward to today and “COVID” has become a household word. The COVID-19 pandemic has proved to us all that a virus can cause a great deal of damage to our bodies as well as our lives.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has brought much heartache to our society. You would not have to search long to find someone you know who has a pandemic story to tell. Many have lost so much due to COVID.

Some have lost jobs, making it harder to provide for themselves. Many have lost time with family and friends, being unable to see visit our loved ones – to hug each other, to worship together and just be together.

We couldn’t be in the hospital rooms to catch our friends’ tears as they cried or to hold our Daddy’s hand and tell him to hang in there.

Others have lost loved ones, friends and neighbors. Even after our loved one’s death, our entire way of honoring their passing had to change. These changes caused additional losses – lost time to hold and be held by our surviving family members and limits on how many people could come to the funeral services and grieve together.