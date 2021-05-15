Grief and COVID-19

Not too long ago, if someone said the word “COVID,” many of us would have asked, “What’s that?”
Fast forward to today and “COVID” has become a household word. The COVID-19 pandemic has proved to us all that a virus can cause a great deal of damage to our bodies as well as our lives.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has brought much heartache to our society. You would not have to search long to find someone you know who has a pandemic story to tell. Many have lost so much due to COVID.
Some have lost jobs, making it harder to provide for themselves. Many have lost time with family and friends, being unable to see visit our loved ones – to hug each other, to worship together and just be together.
We couldn’t be in the hospital rooms to catch our friends’ tears as they cried or to hold our Daddy’s hand and tell him to hang in there.
Others have lost loved ones, friends and neighbors. Even after our loved one’s death, our entire way of honoring their passing had to change. These changes caused additional losses – lost time to hold and be held by our surviving family members and limits on how many people could come to the funeral services and grieve together.
Our children have lost a great deal as well: time with friends and teachers at school, milestones such as high school dances, senior nights and graduation ceremonies. Virtual learning was difficult, and some kids fell behind in their classwork, creating a completely new set of problems.
We have all experienced loss in some form or another because of COVID-19. Loss triggers the grief process, known as the five stages of grief. Understanding and recognizing this process is crucial in knowing what to do when experiencing paralyzing anxiety, irritability or depression. According to helpguide.org, the five stages of grief are:
• Denial – “This can’t be happening to me!”
• Anger – “Why is this happening? Who is to blame?”
• Bargaining – “Make this not happen, and in return, I will ____.”
• Depression – “I’m too sad to do anything.”
• Acceptance – “I’m at peace with what happened.”
It is important to remember grief is a normal reaction to loss. It does not mean that you are weak or something is wrong with you. Your grief responses simply mean that you are a human being. It is also good to know that everybody experiences loss in their own way. Just because there are stages listed does not mean that you must feel all those feelings. The stages merely help you recognize what you are feeling is part of the grief process.
There are also physical symptoms many people experience when grieving. These include:
• Feeling tired.
• Nausea.
• Getting “sick” more often.
• Weight loss or weight gain.
• Aches and pains.
• Trouble sleeping.
We are not meant to be alone. We are not meant to experience life all by ourselves. Reach out to your friends and family who you know care about you. Your loved ones cannot help you if you don’t tell them how you are feeling. Talk to your spiritual leader, visit your health care provider or meet with a counselor. Finally, know the signs and symptoms of grief and loss and take action to take good care of yourself! You are worth it.
To learn more about grief and how to deal with it, visit helpguide.org or reach out to your health care provider.
Cheryl Watson, MSW, M.Div., LMSW, is a behavioral health consultant serving patients at HopeHealth in Timmonsville. She also is an ordained minister. In addition to her Bachelor of Arts in psychology, Watson holds a Master of Social Work from Rutgers University in addition to a Master of Divinity from Campbell University.