Hand injuries and prevention

We are entering the summer months, and as the weather warms up, everyone’s activity level increases.
There is no avoiding using our hands as we begin spring cleaning or preparation for our summer getaways. It is essential to protect our hands, as they are very important for our livelihood.
Many common hand injuries are preventable. The most common injuries are finger fractures or broken bones, amputations, lacerated tendons, nerve injuries and soft tissue injuries such as sprains and strains. The old adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” applies here.
I have fellowship training in hand and upper extremity surgery and have a great deal of experience in orthopedic treatment for preventable hand injuries. My goal is to share some tips to avoid medical emergencies, saving you pain and suffering. So please handle yourself with care. (Pun intended)
Here are some general safety tips to always keep in mind:
• Use the correct size leather gloves, cut-resistant gloves, metal mesh gloves or chemical-resistant gloves, depending on the task.
• Use appropriate lighting when working.
• Keep workspaces uncluttered.
• Remove distractions, for example, jewelry and rings when working.
• When using chainsaws, circular saws and drills, always wear gloves.
• Avoid placing your hands in spaces that you cannot see clearly.
• When chopping vegetables, always be aware of your fingers.
• Use a cutting board and stabilize items when using knives.
• Depending on the sporting activity, use the appropriate protective equipment.
If a hand injury does occur, go to the nearest emergency room as soon as possible. In the case of bites from insects, or pit vipers (snakes), elevate the extremity and try to recognize the cause of your injury, as this will allow for improved and more immediate treatment.
May is Osteoporosis Month
Osteoporosis is a silent disease characterized by low bone density and mass, resulting in decreased bone strength and increased likelihood of fractures. The threat is silent, often progressing without symptoms. Osteoporosis causes your bones to become weak and brittle, which often leads to fractures. Unfortunately, when patients break a bone is when I make an osteoporosis diagnosis.
Why is it so important?
This is not an older person’s disease! Bone fractures due to osteoporosis are more common than heart attacks. Worldwide, osteoporosis causes nine million fractures annually. Almost 200 million women are affected. Osteoporosis-related fractures of the hip, spine, pelvis and other fragility fractures are a common cause of mortality and frailty in older adults.
What can make you susceptible to osteoporosis?
• Women over 65 or postmenopausal.
• A sedentary lifestyle.
• Calcium-deficient diet or deficiency in absorption.
• It may run in your family.
• Excessive alcohol intake .
• Smoking.
• Small and thin body type.
• Corticosteroids and seizure medications.
Diagnosis
• Bone densitometry (DEXA) X-ray.
• Detects osteoporosis and assesses the risk of fracture and bone loss.
• Tracks progress of treatment.
What can you do?
Awareness is key to stopping this silent disease. Here are some basic ways to decrease your chances of developing osteoporosis.
• Eat more fruits and vegetables daily (green and leafy).
• Eat enough protein .
• Exercise daily, including cardio and strength training.
• Supplement your diet with Calcium and Vitamin D.
• Limit alcohol intake.
• Stop smoking.
• Screening should be done early and often.
Treatment
• Medications prescribed by your doctor.
• Calcium and Vitamin D supplementation.
• Stop smoking and limit alcohol intake.
