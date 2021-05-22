Hand injuries and prevention

• When using chainsaws, circular saws and drills, always wear gloves.

• Avoid placing your hands in spaces that you cannot see clearly.

• When chopping vegetables, always be aware of your fingers.

• Use a cutting board and stabilize items when using knives.

• Depending on the sporting activity, use the appropriate protective equipment.

If a hand injury does occur, go to the nearest emergency room as soon as possible. In the case of bites from insects, or pit vipers (snakes), elevate the extremity and try to recognize the cause of your injury, as this will allow for improved and more immediate treatment.

If you have any of these symptoms or concerns, make an appointment at MUSC Health-Orthopaedics. We are always available to assist you!

May is Osteoporosis Month

Osteoporosis is a silent disease characterized by low bone density and mass, resulting in decreased bone strength and increased likelihood of fractures. The threat is silent, often progressing without symptoms. Osteoporosis causes your bones to become weak and brittle, which often leads to fractures. Unfortunately, when patients break a bone is when I make an osteoporosis diagnosis.