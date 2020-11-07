Holiday travel in the time of COVID-19

The holiday season is rapidly approaching and, for many of us, this means traveling to see family and friends or a vacation. As with the rest of 2020, this holiday season is going to be different. Quite different.

Our typical schedule of holiday parties and festivals no doubt will be a lot lighter, and many holiday trips may not be practical. As the world and our nation are still in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, is it safe for us to travel? And, if we do travel, what precautions should we take?

As of late October, 31 states and several countries continue to see dramatic rises in new cases. Why? Many people believe that “pandemic fatigue” is a large cause for the increased cases as people start gathering in small groups and returning to restaurants and bars that are now allowing full capacity. Health experts consider these group gatherings as the cause for much of the community spread that is occurring.

What does this mean for holiday travel?

If traveling by commercial air, train or bus, be aware that there are mask mandates, social distancing guidelines and fewer options for departure and arrival times than typical. If you want to travel internationally, remember, many countries still have travel restrictions often requiring COVID-19 testing before travel and/or a 14-day quarantine once you arrive.