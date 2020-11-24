HopeHealth to host virtual AIDSWalk 2020

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth will host the annual AIDSWalk this year with a twist: The event will be held virtually, and participants are invited to join a Facebook Live event from their own location.

Join in at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Facebook.com/hopehealthinc. Hear from guest speakers as they walk and talk about HIV/AIDS in 2020 and how far we have come since the disease was named in the 1980s.

Walk at your own location and share selfies with #HHAIDSWalk2020.

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties. The federally qualified health centers are the primary care providers of choice for more than 50,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-432-3700 or visit hope-health.org.