Hormones and mental health

I suggest any woman who notices a change in mood during the month keep a journal of symptoms. There are great, free cycle-tracking apps for smartphones that help track physical and emotional symptoms. This information can help your doctor with the right diagnosis and treatment plan.

Pregnancy

In the second trimester, most women will experience an improvement in mood due to increased serotonin, a “feel-good” chemical in the brain. Others will experience a worsening of mental health from the life change compounded with the hormonal roller coaster. It is often chalked up to “baby blues” or a lack of sleep, but women can have severe symptoms that are missed.

For those who do experience postpartum depression or anxiety, each pregnancy tends to have more severe symptoms if not treated. Some women avoid medication because of the concern about the effects on the baby. Studies show that a happy mom equals a healthy baby, and there are safe options available. For women who develop bipolar disorder, the first episode often happens after pregnancy and can be mistaken for postpartum depression or anxiety. Paranoia, intrusive or racing thoughts, hearing or seeing things that aren’t there or a decreased need for sleep should receive urgent evaluation.

Menopause