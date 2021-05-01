Implant helps reduce risk of blood clots that lead to stroke

Anticoagulants work well for many patients; however, there are reasons why some patients do not take blood thinners. While they prevent blood clots, anticoagulants can also increase the risk of bleeding problems. When a bleeding event occurs, like a cut taking longer than normal to stop bleeding, it is usually easily treated. But, in some cases, bleeding can be quite serious and require hospitalization.

WATCHMAN

Patients who have atrial fibrillation without significant heart valve disease and who are on anticoagulant medications might be a candidate for a device available at the McLeod Heart and Vascular Institute called the WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device. The WATCHMAN, about the size of a quarter, is implanted at the opening of the left atrial appendage to prevent blood clots from entering the blood stream and potentially causing a stroke. The device is a one-time implant that does not need to be replaced.

By closing off the left atrial appendage, the source of more than 90 percent of stroke-causing blood clots, the risk of stroke may be reduced, and over time patients may be weaned off their blood thinning medications.