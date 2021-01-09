Increasing your activity

Put down the Christmas cookie. I repeat. Put down the Christmas cookie!

We have entered a new season. For most people, a new year sparks interest in a “new you” followed by setting goals to bring those thoughts to fruition. The most common resolution Americans make each year is to lose weight.

Often, the mention of weight loss comes with the dreaded reminder of failed diets, counting calories and that not-so-kind juice cleanse you tried that one time. But not today. Today we are talking about the often-overlooked topic of activity.

Activity can be a means to lose weight and stay healthy. Incorporating more activity into your day can be a game changer for your overall health.

Increased activity can lead to weight loss, provide more energy and assist with managing many health issues. A few safe and effective ways to become more active in the new year include: going for a 10-minute walk, having a dance party in the living room with the family, getting in the kitchen and cooking a meal or using a basket instead of a cart at the grocery store.

Activity does not have to mean countless hours on the treadmill or exercise bike. Being more active in the new year could be as simple as parking in the back parking spot at work and walking in.