Isgett to succeed Colones as president and CEO of McLeod Health

“For over two decades, McLeod Health has distinguished itself as a leader in health care, with its outstanding focus on the quality of clinical care, continuous improvement, and making a difference in the patient experience on behalf of millions of people that the organization serves. This remarkable work, engaging the deep commitment of staff and leaders working collaboratively, has produced superlative outcomes for patients, families, and the community,” according to Donald Berwick, MD, MPP., President Emeritus & Senior Fellow of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. “Success like that requires purposeful, deliberate efforts and real vision.”

“The state of South Carolina is fortunate to have McLeod as a nationally recognized health care system, as well as the inspiring leadership of Rob Colones and Donna Isgett. For many years, Rob and Donna have been major participants in the movement toward improving the quality of health care in the United States. McLeod has been a high performer in national quality programs that address the "Triple Aim" of better care for individuals, better health for populations, and lower cost through focusing on care that truly works for people. At McLeod, pursuing quality improvement is not a project or initiative; it is woven into the fabric of the organization. Clinical excellence and the passionate pursuit of perfection will be Rob's legacy. Donna now follows that with her remarkable leadership skills, able to advance McLeod through even greater challenges and putting her own imprint on McLeod's journey. Donna will without doubt lead that superb system into a future of ever-better health and health care for the communities it serves,” stated Berwick.