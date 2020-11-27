JAMES JAY CARAFANO: Afghan-Iraq troop reductions: Here’s what Pentagon’s announcement really means

Say what you want about this administration, but shying away from protecting America and its allies is definitely not one of its shortfalls.

Further, when President Trump said he wanted to end endless wars, he meant exactly that. He wants to end them, not run away from them.

He has kept troops in places like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan because there is still work to be done there to safeguard American’s interests. But to be clear – in none of these places are U.S. troops fighting other people’s wars. In every case, the U.S. is providing training and assistance, conducting counterterrorism missions or protecting U.S. personnel.

When the U.S. ended large-scale fighting in these theaters, the president recognized that the key to long-term peace and stability was not to be found in leaving masses of American troops sitting on the ground. He has focused on building up partner capacity, so nations like Iraq and Afghanistan can defend themselves.

Trump also focused on regional collective security, so these places can be more stable in the long-term. In the Middle East, the administration’s effort to normalize relations between the Arab countries and Israel is likely to bring far more stability to the region than the Palestinians First approach that had prevailed—and failed—for decades.