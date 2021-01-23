Journey of recovery: Positive changes are accomplished over time

After a year marked by a global pandemic, social isolation, rising unemployment and political and social turmoil, an overwhelming majority of Americans are looking forward to a fresh start in 2021.

There has been a significant rise in substance misuse, overdoses and mental health issues over the course of this past year. Hopefully this trend does not continue into the new year and we start to see more and more people start their journey of recovery.

Recovery from a substance use disorder happens through a series of positive changes accomplished over time. For people in recovery, 2021 brings an opportunity to continue building on these changes. I challenge you to wake up daily and ask yourself, “What can I do for my recovery today?”

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Be grateful. Each morning or night, take a minute to write down one thing you are grateful for. It can be a person, a feeling, a material possession, an opportunity, a place – anything. Keep a journal noting these items over the year and look back on it at the end of the year to see everything you have to be thankful for.