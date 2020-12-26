Knowing your numbers and having screenings: Primary care physicians are here to help

As we near the end of 2020 and look forward to 2021, many of us will pause to see where we are in our lives, relationships, and environments.
With the overwhelming prevalence and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, focusing on our health is as important as it has ever been.
For different stages of our lives, certain routine tests and screenings can help ensure we keep some concerns at bay and diagnose others as early as possible. The list below includes some tests your doctor may use to establish your normal baseline and evaluate your needs.
Routine bloodwork
When you see a physician for an annual physical or checkup, having blood drawn and tested is very common. Some of the most frequent diagnostic measurements are:
• Lipid panel are tests that measure the good and bad cholesterol present in your blood. Abnormal levels may contribute to heart and vascular disease. In general, you want:
o Cholesterol to be less than 200.
o TGL or triglycerides should be less than 150.
o HDL or high-density lipoprotein (the “good one”) to be greater than 40.
o LDL or low-density lipoprotein less than 100.
• Complete blood panel or CBC is a group of tests to evaluate the cells that circulate in blood, including red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. The CBC can evaluate your overall health and detect a variety of diseases and conditions, such as infections, anemia and leukemia.
• Comprehensive metabolic panel or CMP measures your sugar (glucose) level, electrolyte and fluid balance, kidney function and liver function. It helps to screen for conditions such as diabetes, liver disease, and kidney disease.
• Thyroid stimulating hormone or THS tests the function of the thyroid gland and may reveal it as overactive (hyperthyroidism) or underactive (hypothyroidism).
Depending on your specific needs, your physician may perform these tests once a year or every few months. “Knowing your numbers” is essential to keeping track and determining these several factors that impact your health.
Screenings
At different points in our lifetime, there are certain tests that are recommended to help diagnose some of the most common health concerns in our population. Many of us are familiar with these effective tools for early detection:
• Colonoscopy is the gold standard test for detecting polyps and preventing colon cancer. Guidelines recommend a colonoscopy for anyone age 50 and older, or earlier if there is a family history of colon cancer.
• Mammogram is the annual exam for women to look for signs of breast cancer, usually recommended to begin at age 40, or earlier if there is a family history.
• Bone density scan measures the calcium levels in our bones, and helps in the diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis, or loss of bone strength. It is usually performed after age 65 or if someone has a history of fractures or bone breaks.
• Low-dose CT scan is a highly effective tool to help diagnose and treat lung cancer. The test is recommended for adults 55 to 77 years of age who are current smokers of 30 or more packs of cigarettes a year, or those who quit smoking within the past 15 years.
As you can see, age, family history and ethnicity can affect who should have the screenings and how frequently they should be performed. Many of us wait until we have a medical emergency to seek care, but studies show that people who establish a relationship with a primary care physician have better health outcomes.
A primary care physician who knows your health history, your habits and your personality can easily recognize signs that indicate a potential change in your health. A primary care physician can also help refer you to a specialist if you have specific medical conditions outside of the scope of their practice.
Lastly, setting up a relationship with a consistent primary care physician can help you get care more quickly should you come down with a cough, cold or something more serious. Once you establish that relationship, you and your physician can focus on helping you live your best life.
