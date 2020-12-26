Knowing your numbers and having screenings: Primary care physicians are here to help

As we near the end of 2020 and look forward to 2021, many of us will pause to see where we are in our lives, relationships, and environments.

With the overwhelming prevalence and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, focusing on our health is as important as it has ever been.

For different stages of our lives, certain routine tests and screenings can help ensure we keep some concerns at bay and diagnose others as early as possible. The list below includes some tests your doctor may use to establish your normal baseline and evaluate your needs.

Routine bloodwork

When you see a physician for an annual physical or checkup, having blood drawn and tested is very common. Some of the most frequent diagnostic measurements are:

• Lipid panel are tests that measure the good and bad cholesterol present in your blood. Abnormal levels may contribute to heart and vascular disease. In general, you want:

o Cholesterol to be less than 200.

o TGL or triglycerides should be less than 150.

o HDL or high-density lipoprotein (the “good one”) to be greater than 40.

o LDL or low-density lipoprotein less than 100.