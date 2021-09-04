Linear accelerators target cancer while minimizing harm to healthy tissue and bones

Of primary emphasis to the members of the team in radiation oncology is the pursuit of quality. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality defined quality as “doing the right thing, at the right time, in the right way, for the right person – and having the best possible results” (AHRQ 2001).

The process of preparing a patient for radiation therapy is complex, involving many different practitioners (physician, medical physicists, simulation therapists, dosimetrists, nurses) before reaching the accelerator or other treatment machine for the delivery of the daily treatment by the radiation therapists. As a result, it is imperative that operational procedures are standardized, and, where possible, error-proofed as much as possible to maintain the overall quality of the treatment. This is where accreditation comes into play.

The radiation oncology department at McLeod Regional Medical Center has the distinction of being the only accredited radiation oncology department within 60 miles of Florence. The department is accredited by the American College of Radiology – Radiation Oncology Practice Accreditation (ACR-ROPA and is currently pursuing its fourth three-year accreditation cycle.