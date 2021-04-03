Loneliness can be a state of mind

While loneliness is not considered a mental health condition, it can contribute to a mental health illness and influence other health factors, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, depression and diabetes. Researchers also have linked loneliness to an increased risk of mortality in adolescent, adult and elderly populations. In a nutshell, long-term loneliness can have significant impact on both physical and emotional health.

Taking steps to alleviate the feelings of loneliness can be scary and intimidating. Something to keep in mind is that the steps don’t exclusively include “making friends.” People who are naturally outgoing can also experience persistent feelings of loneliness because the feelings aren’t exclusive to a certain type of person. Loneliness is often connected to ongoing negative beliefs about oneself, aka low self-esteem.

We are hard wired for social connectedness, and loneliness can feel like physical pain. The physical suffering of pain grabs the attention and pushes us to look for relief. If you are experiencing feelings of loneliness that don’t go away, consider taking these common steps:

Talk about it. Reach out to your primary care doctor, therapist, counselor, spiritual advisor or someone you trust. You might be surprised to learn that people in your circle genuinely care about you.