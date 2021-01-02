Make new strides in 2021 with habit building

Approximately half of Americans make a New Year’s resolution to lose weight or get fit, and by the third week of January, the majority give up and then feel like a failure.

Want to make a change that will stick this year instead?

Changing habits is not an easy thing. Habits include a trigger, an action or response and an expected reward. For example, seeing chips in the store triggers buying and eating them for the flavor and crunch reward.

Many habits happen automatically without much thought. If you want to add or change a habit, think through all three parts of any new behavior to help make it a long-term habit.

Here are some things to consider:

Determine your motivation. If the goal is weight loss, shift the focus to improving overall health. Instead of using only a scale to show success, add improved energy levels, adequate sleep, better flexibility or managing stress levels to the equation.

Start small and make it easy. The easier the change, the more quickly it becomes a sustainable habit. For example, if you want to start eating breakfast, choose something you like and have it easily available, such as leaving high-fiber cereal and fruit on the counter to help make it easy to eat in the morning.