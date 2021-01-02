Making the best version of you in 2021

It’s the New Year, and many people are making resolutions to eat better and exercise more.
Regardless of the time of year, your age or your fitness level, it’s never too late to make exercise a part of your daily or weekly routine.
There are numerous health benefits to exercising regularly, such as lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, improving sleep, boosting your immune system and reducing your risk of stroke and heart disease.
Exercise is also beneficial for your mental health by reducing stress and depression.
The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise five days per week and performing eight to 10 strength exercises at least twice a week.
Keep your exercise schedule alive by exercising with friends, varying the intensity level and, when necessary, exercise in short bouts of 10 minutes. Even a 10-minute walk can boost your metabolism and spirits.
Making a lifestyle change and keeping those resolutions can be hard to do, especially alone. Hold yourself accountable by scheduling workouts and exercising with friends. You will be more motivated with a workout buddy, and by choosing an exercise that is enjoyable and fun for you.
It is much easier to go to the gym when you enjoy your time there. A fun exercise will give you something to be excited about, even on long, stressful or tough days. If you are not sure where to begin, try a group fitness class or hire a personal trainer.
Regular exercise makes your heart stronger, which can lower blood pressure. Becoming more active also helps you achieve or maintain a healthy weight and can reduce the risk of Type II Diabetes.
While the most well-known benefit of exercise might be weight loss, exercise can also decrease fasting glucose and fasting insulin and reduce insulin resistance. Exercise can lower the low-density lipoprotein (also known as LDL or bad cholesterol), and it can also help your body produce more high-density lipoprotein (also known as HDL or good cholesterol).
When you exercise, your body releases endorphins that counteract stress and boost the immune system. Keeping your body healthy can also lower the risk of chronic disease.
Remember to speak with your family physician before beginning any new exercise program.
Kevin Mitchell is the director of the McLeod Health & Fitness Center.