McLeod achieves 5-star ratings in cranial neurosurgery and treatment of stroke

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Regional Medical Center is 5-star rated for cranial neurosurgery and stroke treatment outcomes, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
McLeod has been recognized for 5-star in treatment of stroke for nine consecutive years (2013-2021).
“This recognition is a result of the dedication and hard work performed daily by our physicians and staff to deliver safe and quality medical care,” said Will McLeod, the administrator of McLeod Regional Medical Center. “Continuous improvement and achieving positive patient outcomes are top priorities.
“These accomplishments are a positive step in our quality journey. Our team remains committed to the ongoing efforts of providing exceptional care to the patients we serve.”
Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data.
“Hospital quality has never been more important, and consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of researching where they receive care before they visit a hospital for a specific procedure or condition,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “Hospitals that receive a Healthgrades 5-star rating for cranial neurosurgery and 5-star rating for stroke treatment demonstrate exceptional outcomes and their ability to provide quality care for patients.”
This analysis shows that patients treated at hospitals receiving a 5-star rating have a lower risk of dying and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-Star rating in that procedure or condition.
“McLeod is pleased to receive this recognition based on the leadership of our physicians and the work of the McLeod staff who are actively seeking ways to improve quality for the patients we serve,” said Rob Colones, the McLeod Health president and chief executive officer. “We compare ourselves to the nation’s best in receiving measurable results and continuously strive to improve everything that relates to the care of the patient.”
