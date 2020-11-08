McLeod achieves 5-star ratings in cranial neurosurgery and treatment of stroke

FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Regional Medical Center is 5-star rated for cranial neurosurgery and stroke treatment outcomes, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

McLeod has been recognized for 5-star in treatment of stroke for nine consecutive years (2013-2021).

“This recognition is a result of the dedication and hard work performed daily by our physicians and staff to deliver safe and quality medical care,” said Will McLeod, the administrator of McLeod Regional Medical Center. “Continuous improvement and achieving positive patient outcomes are top priorities.

“These accomplishments are a positive step in our quality journey. Our team remains committed to the ongoing efforts of providing exceptional care to the patients we serve.”

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data.