Medical research continues to lead to new advancements in breast cancer treatment

Discovering new ways to treat and prevent cancer is the goal of medical research. One cancer that has benefitted greatly from research is breast cancer.

In the 1970s, researchers identified an anti-estrogen drug called Tamoxifen as beneficial in the fight against breast cancer. Originally developed for birth control in 1962, it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1978 for use in breast cancer treatment after research determined the drug actually blocked the effects of estrogen in the body and in breast cancer cells.

Over the next two decades, Tamoxifen was used in women who had breast cancer as a prevention for relapse, but researchers wondered if women who had a high risk of developing breast cancer would also be protected by the drug. In 1998, a larger breast cancer prevention study revealed that Tamoxifen also decreased the risk of developing breast cancer in high-risk women by 50 percent. High-risk women include those who had a mother or sister with breast cancer.

A follow-up research study comparing Tamoxifen and a drug called Raloxifene or Evista, in 2006, was found to be favorable as well. This study determined that Raloxifene reduced breast cancer risk in post-menopausal women who are high-risk, and the drug had a lower chance of serious side effects when compared to Tamoxifen.