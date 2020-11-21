Mental health, COVID-19 and the holidays

The “happiest time of the year,” “a season of joy” and “holiday season” are all terms that can be synonymous with “holiday blues,” “seasonal depression” and “winter blues.”

Unfortunately, this year, we also have to deal with how COVID-19 will change the dynamics of traditional family holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Seasonal depression or the holiday blues is common. Symptoms can be experienced by anyone, and approximately 14 percent of Americans experience a change in mood during this time of year. As 2020 has been a challenging year for us all, some people might think enjoying the holidays is an impossible task.

Factors that can derail the holidays include:

• Finances.

• Stress.

• Grief.

• Anxiety.

• Poor self-care.

• Feeling overwhelmed.

• Family tension.

Seasonal factors also trigger holiday blues, including less sunlight, weather changes, dietary changes, changes in daily routine or overindulging in alcohol during holiday parties.