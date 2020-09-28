Mercy Medicine received donation from Aiken Foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. — Mercy Medicine Free Clinic recently received a $200,000 donation from The Aiken Foundation, a longtime supporter of the Florence faith-based nonprofit organization.
The late J. Boone Aiken, who established The Aiken Foundation, was a friend of the late Dr. Myers Hicks, one of the founding physicians of Mercy Medicine, and has supported this ministry since its inception in 1994.
Mercy Medicine is a Christian organization that seeks to demonstrate the love of Christ by meeting the medical and dental needs of low-income, uninsured adults from Florence and Williamsburg counties. This includes the distribution of authorized medications at no cost to their patients. Understanding the costly nature of medical treatment and supplies, a gift such as the one presented to Mercy Medicine from The Aiken Foundation will go a long way toward meeting the needs of the clinic and therefore the needs of the community.
“This gift is an answer to the many prayers that have been lifted to God by our board members,” said Mercy Medicine board chairman Al Munn of Florence. "God has blessed the ministry of Mercy Medicine through the generosity of The Aiken Foundation
“The Aiken Foundation has supported Mercy Medicine and this community for many years; however, this donation is a welcomed and wonderful surprise that comes at a time when there is a great need in our community,” Munn said.
Wayne Jackson, the executive director of Mercy Medicine, said the donation “will enable us to continue to serve the ‘least of these’ for years to come as Christ has directed us to do.”
Jackson said he was thankful for the “ongoing support” that The Aiken Foundation has given Mercy Medicine for many years.
Mercy Medicine Free Clinic operates year-round, five days a week, and relies upon donations, grants from other foundations and volunteers to provide the best quality care possible for those in need.
To support Mercy Medicine through donations, become a volunteer at the clinic or get more information about how Mercy Medicine can assist you, contact the clinic at 843-667-9947 or by email at info@mercymedicine.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!