Mercy Medicine received donation from Aiken Foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. — Mercy Medicine Free Clinic recently received a $200,000 donation from The Aiken Foundation, a longtime supporter of the Florence faith-based nonprofit organization.

The late J. Boone Aiken, who established The Aiken Foundation, was a friend of the late Dr. Myers Hicks, one of the founding physicians of Mercy Medicine, and has supported this ministry since its inception in 1994.

Mercy Medicine is a Christian organization that seeks to demonstrate the love of Christ by meeting the medical and dental needs of low-income, uninsured adults from Florence and Williamsburg counties. This includes the distribution of authorized medications at no cost to their patients. Understanding the costly nature of medical treatment and supplies, a gift such as the one presented to Mercy Medicine from The Aiken Foundation will go a long way toward meeting the needs of the clinic and therefore the needs of the community.

“This gift is an answer to the many prayers that have been lifted to God by our board members,” said Mercy Medicine board chairman Al Munn of Florence. "God has blessed the ministry of Mercy Medicine through the generosity of The Aiken Foundation