MUSC Florence to provide sports trainer to Moore Middle School

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center will provide athletic training services at John W. Moore Middle School in the Florence 1 Schools district.
Athletic trainer Wrakyia Platt-Gregg will assist student-athletes with athletic injury prevention, assessment, management and rehabilitation. She comes to Florence with a broad knowledge in several different levels of sports and clinical athletic training experience.
"I am very excited to join the MUSC Health Florence team in providing optimal health care to our patients and student-athletes at John W. Moore Middle School," Platt-Gregg said. "Parents can trust that safety will be top priority and that time and care will be committed to ensure the safest and most effective rehabilitative experience for their student-athletes."
Platt-Gregg is a board certified athletic trainer at MUSC Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Florence. She received her Master of Science in Athletic Training from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her Bachelor of Science in Sport Science-Fitness Management from North Carolina A&T State University.
“MUSC Health has an established reputation for great sports medicine care in Charleston, and we are excited about bringing it to the Pee Dee area,” said Vance Reynolds, the chief executive officer of the MUSC Health Florence Division. “I am glad we have the opportunity to serve our student-athletes in Florence One Schools in this capacity. On behalf of MUSC Health Florence Division, we all look forward to a healthy and safe sports season.”
