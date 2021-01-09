MUSC Health begins monoclonal antibody treatments

The infusion itself takes about an hour. Patients must then be monitored for side effects for an hour afterward. Because the drug is still in emergency-use status, patients are asked to report any issues that occur within a week.

Though the drug is considered investigational, Diaz said the trial results that led to the EUA were promising: While 10% of the placebo group ended up hospitalized or in the emergency room, only 3% of the group that received the treatment was hospitalized or treated in an emergency room.

“The thing that is scary about COVID is it is very hard for us to identify who is going to do well and who is going to be that person who ends up in the hospital getting intubated,” she said.

Bauch said she believes the treatment is effective.

“I’ve been in health care for 33 years, so I have a good dose of skepticism, and I would say that it really works,” she said.

Bauch, who earlier in her career worked in clinical trials, said she felt comfortable receiving an investigational treatment after looking at the results seen so far.

“It’s a risk-benefit. If I were a low-risk person, maybe I would not have done it under the emergency use. But as a high-risk person, I felt this was worth the risk,” she said.