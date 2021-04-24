MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center offers advanced treatment option for prostate cancer

SBRT requires only five daily outpatient treatments for prostate cancer compared to 39-45 visits required of traditional EBRT. In addition, SBRT requires only about one-third of the total radiation dose than with traditional EBRT. In other words, it’s a bit like comparing a 30-year to a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage. A higher monthly payment is needed for a 15-year mortgage, but your house is paid off in half the time with less total money given to the bank as interest.

I am fortunate to have trained with one of the founders of SBRT and have extensive experience. We have provided SBRT at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center as an alternative in treating prostate cancer for more than a year now with excellent outcomes. In addition to convenience, SBRT has increased patient safety during the pandemic by reducing the number of treatments by 9 to 1, thereby reducing exposure. We also use SBRT to treat a variety of other cancers due to its superior outcomes and reduced side effects compared to more traditional treatments.