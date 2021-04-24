MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center offers advanced treatment option for prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer diagnosed in men.
The American Cancer Society predicts that approximately 248,530 new prostate cancer cases will be diagnosed this year. This means an estimated 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.
For patients diagnosed with early stage prostate cancer, selecting the best treatment option can be a challenge. This is due primarily to the many different treatment options available. Also, not every cancer treatment center can provide the same treatments.
Although surgery and radiation therapy are the two most common treatment options for prostate cancer, many different types of treatment are available for both. Knowing the benefits and risks of each treatment makes it easier for someone to decide which option will work best.
Men commonly choose external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) because of the low risk of urinary and sexual side effects combined with the ease of quick, daily outpatient treatments. However, a drawback of traditional EBRT for prostate cancer is that it typically takes nine weeks or 39-45 daily treatments.
Recently, a more advanced type of EBRT called stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), or stereotactic ablative radiation therapy (SABR), has been developed. SBRT is a high-precision type of EBRT with the advantage of fewer total outpatient treatments needed.
SBRT requires only five daily outpatient treatments for prostate cancer compared to 39-45 visits required of traditional EBRT. In addition, SBRT requires only about one-third of the total radiation dose than with traditional EBRT. In other words, it’s a bit like comparing a 30-year to a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage. A higher monthly payment is needed for a 15-year mortgage, but your house is paid off in half the time with less total money given to the bank as interest.
I am fortunate to have trained with one of the founders of SBRT and have extensive experience. We have provided SBRT at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center as an alternative in treating prostate cancer for more than a year now with excellent outcomes. In addition to convenience, SBRT has increased patient safety during the pandemic by reducing the number of treatments by 9 to 1, thereby reducing exposure. We also use SBRT to treat a variety of other cancers due to its superior outcomes and reduced side effects compared to more traditional treatments.
Not every cancer center provides SBRT due to the necessary training, experience and its highly precise nature. MUSC Health-Florence offers the most advanced form of SBRT planned and delivered with VMAT technology, which is a form of IMRT. VMAT is similar to the technology jump from X-Rays to CT scans; it improves treatment by delivering radiation from a continuous arc versus fixed angles, allowing more precise targeting. My staff and I offer only the highest quality and most advanced technology in our clinic. Every SBRT patient is treated according to the most recent clinical trial standards, which is the highest standard available. Our goal is to exceed those high standards with every treatment.
SBRT can be used with other prostate treatment techniques, including placement of hydrogel spacers. Hydrogel spacers help increase the dose of radiation to the tumor while at the same time lowering side effect risk from treatment.
We also use MRI imaging for prostate cancer treatment to provide a much better image than CT images alone. SBRT is now recommended by national guidelines and should be offered to all suitable patients with early-stage prostate cancer.
MUSC is South Carolina’s only NCI-designated cancer center. MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center is proud to be the first in the region to offer SBRT as a treatment option for early stage prostate cancer.
SBRT is a real win for our patients and our hospital. We have had excellent feedback from our patients. I remember our first patient was reluctant to have invasive procedures done because of possible side effects. He wanted to move forward with EBRT, but his occupation made it difficult to come in every day for nine weeks. He was thrilled to find out we could complete the same treatment in only five quick outpatient visits.
Dr. C. Eric Wooten is a board-certified radiation oncologist and a member of the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center medical staff. For more information, call 843-674-2470.