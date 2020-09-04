MUSC Health Florence Medical Center welcomes new physicians

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center Friday announced the addition of podiatrist Dr. Michael McCann, D.P.M, and general surgeon Dr. Hatem Abdallah to the medical staff.
McCann is a native of South Carolina and received his medical degree from the Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine, in Independence, Ohio.
He also completed his post graduate podiatric surgical residency at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, in Winston Salem, N.C.
McCann specializes in all aspects of lower extremity surgery which encompasses diabetic limb salvage, traumatic injuries, flat foot reconstruction and general forefoot pathology.
McCann is accepting new patients at MUSC Health – Podiatry, on the main campus of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. To schedule an appointment or get more information call 843-674-1480, or go to MUSChealth.org/florence.
Abdallah is a general surgeon born and raised in Ontario, Canada who received his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine.
After graduating he completed an internship and general surgical residency at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. In addition, Abdallah completed a fellowship in the Master of General Surgery program at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He specializes in all aspects of surgery including complex abdominal wall reconstruction, minimally invasive hernia surgery and robotic hernia surgery, as well as other minimally invasive surgery such as anti-reflux, intestinal tumors, colon cancer and breast cancer surgeries.
Other services include laparoscopic and open gallbladder surgery and anterior approach spine surgery. Abdallah is accepting new patients at MUSC Health – Floyd Medical Group, on the main campus of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. To schedule an appointment or get more information call 843-669-1220, or got to MUSChealth.org/florence.
