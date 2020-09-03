 Skip to main content
NASCAR, Darligton Raceway salute McLeod workers
NASCAR, Darligton Raceway salute McLeod workers

FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Regional Medical Center workers Thursday ate lunch high on the hog and then followed up with a parade in their honor — courtesy of NASCAR and Verizon.

The two organizations teamed up to feed the front-line medical workers at the hospitals 2,000 barbecue lunches and then paraded the NASCAR haulers past the hospital's front doors in a spectacle of horns, bright colors and chrome — lots of chrome.

The event was also a way for Darlington Raceway to show its appreciation to the hospital system, which has run the infield and outfield care centers now for about 30 years.

The event included Darlinton Raceway President Kerry Tharp who delivered a quick pep talk to some of the front-line workers and allowed some pictures with the pace car before he left to lead the parade.

