NASCAR, Darlington Raceway salute McLeod workers

The Darlington Raceway Pace Car leads the hauler parade past the McLeod Pavilion during the Honoring Front Line Workers, sponsored by NASCAR and Verizon, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp (right) addresses the front-line workers.
A NASCAR hauler passes in front of the main hospital during the Honoring Front Line Workers, sponsored by NASCAR and Verizon, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
NASCAR and Verizon teamed up to feed 2,000 barbecue meals to the staff at McLeod Health’s main campus in Florence. The meal, from Roger’s BBQ, was parceled out and carted off to the hospital’s departments. After lunch, NASCAR haulers — those specific to the racing organization — paraded past the medical center in a three-minute spectacle of trucks and horns for hospital staff.
A McLeod RN gets her picture taken with the Darlington Raceway pace car and the Darlington Raceway president Thursday afternoon at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
As the boxed lunches from Roger’s BBQ arrived McLeod staff bundled them for carting to the center’s departments.
Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp leads the NASCAR haulers on a parade past McLeod Regional Medical Center on Cheves Street in Florence.
There was barely any unused shade on Cheves Street in front of McLeod Regional Medical Center Thursday as a parade of NASCAR haulers rolled past to honor the front-line medical workers.
FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Regional Medical Center workers Thursday ate lunch high on the hog and then followed up with a parade in their honor — courtesy of NASCAR and Verizon.
The two organizations teamed up to feed the front-line medical workers at the hospitals 2,000 barbecue lunches and then paraded the NASCAR haulers past the hospital's front doors in a spectacle of horns, bright colors and chrome — lots of chrome.
The event was also a way for Darlington Raceway to show its appreciation to the hospital system, which has run the infield and outfield care centers now for about 30 years.
The event included Darlinton Raceway President Kerry Tharp who delivered a quick pep talk to some of the front-line workers and allowed some pictures with the pace car before he left to lead the parade.
