New data on COVID in kids show high rate of recent school cases and hospitalizations

The Charleston County School District, for which Eckard serves as a medical advisor, is another source of eye-opening stats.

From the first day of school, Aug. 18, until the end of September, the number of COVID cases reached more than 2,300. That’s 83% of the total for the entire previous school year, which saw about 2,790 cases.

Among people considered close contacts of students or staff with COVID and required to quarantine, about 15% ended up testing positive for the virus.

Eckard says she knows what’s driven those COVID infections and hospitalizations in kids. First, of course, is the delta variant, which is 5 to 8 times more infectious than the original strain. It recently caused the biggest surge of the pandemic, which peaked in early September in the Tri-county area. While cases are coming down, the numbers are still high throughout South Carolina.

“The delta variant has changed everything, which is now the predominant strain everywhere in the country. But we’re clearly seeing a regional and a statewide difference compared to other places.”