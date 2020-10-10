New radiation option for prostate cancer cuts treatment time in half

Hypofractionated treatment involves delivering the radiation dose in larger, more powerful portions (fractions) over fewer treatment visits. It also offers the same survival and risk of toxicity as traditional radiation, yet the amount of time a patient needs to undergo treatment is considerably shorter and the patient’s quality of life is not compromised.

Conventional treatment for prostate cancer with radiation involves 40 to 44 days of treatment or 25 days of treatment and a radioactive seed implant performed in an operating room. With hypofractionated treatment, we can offer treatment in 20 to 28 days. This means a man would undergo five weeks of treatment as opposed to nine weeks.

At McLeod, we utilize three TrueBeam linear accelerators to deliver this form of treatment. Advantages of these linear accelerators include the degree of precision offered, the submillimeter accuracy, which minimizes harm to healthy tissue and adjacent critical structures, such as the spinal cord or lungs, and a platform that moves in six dimensions to position the patient in the best possible way for treatment.