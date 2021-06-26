Pacemakers and defibrillators are devices that make a difference

The implanted pacemaker watches the heart rhythm all the time and intervenes only if the heart rate slows down. If a slow heart rate is detected, the pacemaker sends a very small electrical impulse stimulating the heart to trigger a heartbeat. This electrical impulse drives the heart to keep going at the desired rate. If the heart beats fast, the pacemaker will not do anything, but it will continue monitoring the heart rate all the time.

A defibrillator functions exactly like a pacemaker, but it is also programmed to recognize a life-threatening fast heart rhythm. The defibrillator delivers a high-voltage electrical shock that terminates a serious and life-threatening heart rhythm. Because a defibrillator provides a high-voltage shock, its battery and pulse generator are larger.

Which device a patient needs is decided by your cardiologist. In general, if the heart muscle is weak, the patient needs a defibrillator. If the heart muscle is not weak, a pacemaker is used.

Recent technological advancements have made it possible to create tiny pacemakers implanted inside the heart cavity. This type of pacemaker has no leads, and the device itself functions as a battery and a lead. This type of leadless pacemaker is used for particular conditions and is not suitable for every patient. The battery of the leadless pacemaker can last up to 10 years.