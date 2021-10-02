PAINT IT PINK: Don’t forgo your mammogram; it can be lifesaving

MUSC Health Florence offers 3D mammography (breast tomosynthesis), which takes multiple X-rays of the breast to create a 3D picture.

“The 3D mammogram gives better pictures of the breast at different angles, and you can catch cancers and precancerous lesions earlier, especially if the breasts are dense. The amount of radiation is not significantly higher.”

Finianos recommends annual mammograms for his patients over 40.

“Although guidelines vary on frequency of mammograms, I push for yearly screening,” he says. “A lot of women are scared to find out they might have cancer. I urge everyone to do mammography for all the reasons I have mentioned.”

An MRI may also be done as an alternative or a follow up to 3D mammography for high-risk patients, such as those with genetic BRCA mutations, which increase a woman’s risk for breast cancer.

Between mammograms, women can also perform self-exams beginning at age 40. “If she notices any change, she should contact her doctor immediately,” Finianos says. “Patients know their bodies better than anyone else and are the ones who are able to notice small changes.”