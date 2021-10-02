PAINT IT PINK: Let’s talk about breast health

I am in menopause and am on hormone-replacement therapy. Should I do anything differently?

Certain hormone-replacement therapies have been shown to increase the risk of developing breast cancer, so I recommend being vigilant with self-breast exams, regular mammograms, and discussing any additional steps you can take with your provider to identify cancer early should it occur.

Should I do my mammogram while COVID-19 is still a risk?

Absolutely! Unfortunately, in addition to the many other challenges created by the global pandemic, many people have put preventative care on hold, resulting in more conditions like cancer being detected much later, delaying treatment.

I encourage patients to have their mammogram screenings even during COVID-19 because early detection is key to achieving the best outcomes. Trust that the technicians have been trained to mitigate the risks of transmitting COVID-19 by wearing personal protective equipment for their safety and yours.

Additionally, wearing a mask in public has been shown to reduce transmission of COVID-19, and getting a vaccine has prevented or decreased the severity of COVID-19 infections.

What should I do if I detect a lump?