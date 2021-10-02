PAINT IT PINK: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event set for Oct. 16

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event will return in person on Oct. 16 at Vacation Myrtle Beach’s Crown Reef Resort.
Making Strides has united communities, companies and individuals across the country in the fight to end breast cancer for more than two decades. It is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation.
Locally, this is the fifth annual beach walk event, taking place in Myrtle Beach. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the 5K walk is set to start at 9 a.m. Online pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
Funds raised through the Making Strides movement allow the American Cancer Society to serve breast cancer patients and their families where and when they need us most – even during a global pandemic.
Cancer information and resources are always available at cancer.org, and people can find information and support by calling a 24/7 cancer helpline and talking with a cancer information specialist. Live chat and video chat options are also available.
Through a simple mobile app, newly diagnosed breast cancer patients can connect with trained breast cancer survivors for support during their journey – anywhere in the country.
ACS-funded researchers are still in the lab seeking breakthrough treatments and running clinical trials.
Through our advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, advocates are still working with national, state and local governments to push for policy changes that help cancer patients and their families.
Making Strides will reunite communities in person this fall, in accordance with CDC, state and local health guidance and regulations.
“The safety and well-being of our volunteers, participants and staff will be our main priority and drives our decision making in each community,” said Chinel Boateng, senior development manager. “For example, participants can expect layouts to minimize gatherings and crowd size, as well as additional safety measures to ensure a safe and personalized experience.”
Important safety details will continue to be updated based on the evolving situation and will be communicated to registered participants prior to event day. In addition, a COVID-19 waiver will be required of all event participants.
“As we look to the road ahead, more determined and more inspired than ever, we invite the Grand Strand and other communities to join forces with the American Cancer Society – the nation’s nonprofit leader in the breast cancer fight,” Boateng said. “Together we will celebrate survivors and thrivers, fund the future of breast cancer research and programs, and ensure all women and men have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat and survive breast cancer.”
Vacation Myrtle Beach is also offering a special Making Strides rate for beach visitors staying over the weekend where $5 from every reservation will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and how you can become involved, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/myrtlebeach or contact Boateng at 843-245-8538 or chinel.boateng@cancer.org.