PAINT IT PINK: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event set for Oct. 16

Through our advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, advocates are still working with national, state and local governments to push for policy changes that help cancer patients and their families.

Making Strides will reunite communities in person this fall, in accordance with CDC, state and local health guidance and regulations.

“The safety and well-being of our volunteers, participants and staff will be our main priority and drives our decision making in each community,” said Chinel Boateng, senior development manager. “For example, participants can expect layouts to minimize gatherings and crowd size, as well as additional safety measures to ensure a safe and personalized experience.”

Important safety details will continue to be updated based on the evolving situation and will be communicated to registered participants prior to event day. In addition, a COVID-19 waiver will be required of all event participants.