PAINT IT PINK: McLeod Heath: Offering women a comprehensive breast cancer program

Breast surgery

When a woman is faced with breast cancer, the first goal is to perform an operation that removes the breast cancer. The second goal is to give the patient a cosmetic outcome that results in the breast looking as natural as it did before the surgery or even better in some cases.

If a woman undergoes a mastectomy, she might be interested in breast reconstruction surgery that involves the expertise of a plastic surgeon. At McLeod Regional Medical Center, we offer multiple options for breast reconstruction. These options include implant-based reconstruction using silicone or saline breast implants to recreate the breast or flap-based reconstruction in which the patient’s own tissue is used to reconstruct the breast (including DIEP).

Breast cancer research and oncology treatment

Discovering new ways to treat and prevent cancer is the goal of medical research. At McLeod, cancer research efforts were first developed 40 years ago with the arrival of oncologist Dr. Michael Pavy. Today, the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research offers patients access to three dedicated cancer research nurses: Pam Worthy, BSN, OCN, Jennifer Floyd, RN, and Michelle Gandy, RN.