Peace of mind: the value of advanced directives

Organ and tissue donation.

A living will can be revoked at any time by your designated caregiver, so this should not only be clearly stated in the living will but also discussed with your loved ones.

Durable power of attorney for health care/medical power of attorney – A durable power of attorney for health care, or medical power of attorney, is a legal document in which patients designate another individual to make treatment decisions on their behalf if they are unable to do so.

For a durable power of attorney for health care to take effect, your doctor must declare that you are unable to make your own treatment decisions.

How can you obtain an advanced directive?

It isn’t difficult to complete an advanced directive. You can consult with an attorney to draw up an advanced directive, though this is not required. You can download South Carolina advanced directive forms online to complete and have notarized yourself. One should also consider designating a durable power of attorney for finances as well in the event you cannot make financial decisions for yourself.

When should you get an advanced directive?