Pelvic floor rehabilitation therapy solved woman’s misery

Sherry Heiden didn’t know what exactly was wrong with her. All she knew is that she was in pain – and it was getting worse, even life-changing.

Heiden is overall the picture of health in her mid-40s. She stays active, goes to the gym regularly and is busy being a mother. However, the “pain” started in 2018.

“I was having a lot of pain in my pelvic area,” Heiden said. “It was hard, because I’ve always been active and not been one to sit around and be idle.”

She said at first, her doctor thought it was kidney stones, which she has had before. Talk to anyone who has ever had a kidney stone, and they’ll tell you it’s very painful. A month went by as she and her urologist monitored her symptoms, eventually sending her to get a scan for kidney stones. The test result came back negative – no stones present. Heiden and her doctors were baffled.

“It [the pain] got to be so bad I could hardly get out of bed in the morning, or any other time of day,” Heiden said. “I can only describe it as excruciating. It’s nearly impossible to describe the pain I was in. It was so bad my husband called my gynecologist for me. Before I knew it, I was scheduled for laparoscopic exploratory surgery. I was also informed both my gynecologist and urologist would be doing the surgery.”